Reward offered for Dayton homicide cases

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Detectives are reaching out to the public for key information about three homicides in Dayton within about a three months span.

Miami Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500.00 reward for the essential information about the murders of Krystal Garcia, Jasmine Wadsworth and Amanda Fella.

The homicides occurred between June 2017 September 2017 in the Santa Clara neighborhood in Dayton and detectives need help solving these cases.

If you have any information about these murders, please call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP, or toll-free 1-800-637-5735. You may phone in tips to Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day, and callers can remain anonymous. In addition to the hotline, tips can also be submitted online at http://www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com, or through the mobile app “p3 tips.”

