Sean Tucker to make last solo appearance at Dayton Air Show

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Airshow officials Thursday announced two additions to the 2018 Vectren Dayton Air Show headlined by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

Sean D. Tucker and the “Screamin’ Sasquatch” Jet Waco will join the Blues and other top attractions this year. The 44th annual show will take off on June 23rd and 24th at the Dayton International Airport.

Airshow officials say more than 80 million people have witnessed the dynamic and highly-entertaining aerobatic maneuvers of air show legend, Sean D. Tucker. Tucker is no doubt one of the most popular performers in America.

Tucker has announced he plans to retire from solo aerobatics after the 2018 airshow season. His famous red biplane, the Oracle Challenger III, will go to the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum for permanent display. Tucker has flown more than 26,000 hours over four decades of airshow appearances.

Spectators at the 2018 Vectren Dayton Air Show will watch Sean for the last time put his 400 horsepower Oracle Challenger biplane through a rigorous performance, flying backward, straight-down, and tail-first at more than 100 mph. Organizers say the finale solo performance of Sean D. Tucker will indeed be historical.

While retiring from solo flying, Sean also announced he’s far from done as a performer. He is planning to form a formation aerobatic team for future air show performances.

“Sean and the Jet Waco are two incredible additions to the 2018 show,” stated Scott Buchanan, Chairman of the United States Air & Trade Show Board of Trustees, the governing body of the show. “Sean’s last solo performance is a must see and the remarkable Jet Waco is a thrill to watch. Add the Blue Angels, the F-22 Raptor and others, and you have a world-class show,” Buchanan added.

Tickets for this year’s show go on sale May 14 at Kroger stores or you can go to the airshow website and order them now.