Single-game Dragons tickets to go on sale

By Published: Updated:
Photo provided by the Dayton Dragons

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  The Dayton Dragons Opening Day is just around the corner and tickets go on sale next Wednesday.

Sales for the single-game tickets for home games starts at 10:00 a.m. March 14.

There are several ways you can buy the single-game tickets:

  • You can click here to buy them online
  • Call the Dragons Box Office at (937) 228-2287 or Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at (937) 228-2323
  • At any Kroger store in the Miami Valley with a Ticketmaster outlet location

The box office will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon until the seventh inning of the games on the weekends.

The team is scheduled to play 70 home games during the regular season.

Game time is 7:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 2:00 p.m. Sundays.

Opening Day for our local team is scheduled for Saturday, April 7.

