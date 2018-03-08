Suspects allegedly stole credit card information from Kettering resident

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for two suspects who allegedly stole a credit card tied to information from a Kettering resident.

Police say they believe the card was used February 7 at the Walmart in the 3460 block of York Commons Boulevard in Butler Township and they are looking to talk with the people pictured in the surveillance photo.

If you have any information about this incident, you are encouraged to call the Kettering Police Department at 296-2555.

