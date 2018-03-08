Two people killed in crash on I-75 near West Chester

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are dead after a crash on I-75 in West Chester.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened between 4:30 and 5 a.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes of I-75 near Union Center.

OSP says two vehicles were involved in the crash and two people were killed.

All southbound lanes of I-75 are shut down at the scene of the crash.

A crash reconstruction unit was called to the scene to determine a cause of the crash.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.