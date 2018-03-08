Winter blast creates messy Thursday morning commute

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – A sudden change in weather made for a treacherous drive in the early hours of Thursday. Many Miami Valley motorists ran into snow, ice and traffic jams.

In the Northern Valley, a deadly semi crash backed up traffic for hours on southbound I-75 in Tipp City.

READ: OSP: Weather likely a factor in deadly crash involved two semis in Tipp City

Steve Line said he was commuting from Sidney to work when the conditions changed in an instant.

“It was pretty clear all the way until I got to the Miami County line. Then it started getting real slippery,” Line said.

Montgomery County also had its share of ice and snow.

Drivers were sliding off of the road throughout the region, including a vehicle that lost control on Riverside Drive, slammed into a pole and flipped onto its side.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said slowing down is key to maintaining control in icy conditions and it may be necessary to leave up to four times as much following space between cars.

OSP Sergeant David Robison, a trooper at the Piqua post said, “You need to prepare yourself for that and be ready for the roads to be icy and slippery and give enough distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.”

Sgt. Robison said although the messy commute may have come as a surprise to some commuters, drivers shouldn’t abandon their winter driving habits just yet.

“Until we hit April, be prepared for snow and the weather we had today,” Sgt. Robison said.