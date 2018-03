DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three kids and one adult made it out of an apartment safely after a fire broke out in the basement.

Firefighters arrived at the scene around 10:00 a.m. Friday and said no one was hurt.

Officials said four apartment units were affected and they noticed the smoke detectors were not working.

Red Cross was also called to the scene to help out the residents.

Officials are still investigating what initially caused the fire.