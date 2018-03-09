BarryStaff: Underemployment a problem in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – While the addition of new jobs at the national level is good news, the Miami Valley has its own unique challenges, when it comes to the job market – according to BarryStaff president Doug Barry.

BarryStaff is an employment agency.

According to the latest job figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 300,000 jobs were added to the U.S. economy in February.

Official stats placed the national unemployment rate at an unchanged 4.1 percent.

“Locally we’re still struggling to get enough people into the workforce. And we have a number of employers that are still struggling to find people to fill the open positions,” Barry said.

“We have an underemployment problem in the Miami Valley right now, where employers can’t backfill positions. They have a number of people they need to promote within the organization but they can’t right now because they don’t have the entry level people to back-fill positions.”

Barry said there’s a “worker shortage” in the Miami Valley.

But he noted the manufacturing industry has seen “substantial job gains”.

“That’s a great place for a lot of people to start their careers,” Barry said. “But it’s a great way to get a taste of what the job market is.”

Here in Ohio, state officials place the unemployment rate at 4.7 per cent in January. Higher than the national average.