BarryStaff: Underemployment a problem in the Miami Valley

By Published:
Downtown Dayton, Ohio (WDTN Photo/Paul Rodzinka)
Downtown Dayton, Ohio (WDTN Photo/Paul Rodzinka)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – While the addition of new jobs at the national level is good news, the Miami Valley has its own unique challenges, when it comes to the job market – according to BarryStaff president Doug Barry.

BarryStaff is an employment agency.

According to the latest job figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics,  more than 300,000 jobs were added to the U.S. economy in February.

Official stats placed the national unemployment rate at an unchanged 4.1 percent.

“Locally we’re still struggling to get enough people into the workforce. And we have a number of employers that are still struggling to find people to fill the open positions,” Barry said.

“We have an underemployment problem in the Miami Valley right now, where employers can’t backfill positions. They have a number of people they need to promote within the organization but they can’t right now because they don’t have the entry level people to back-fill positions.”

Barry said there’s a “worker shortage” in the Miami Valley.

But he noted the manufacturing industry has seen “substantial job gains”.

“That’s a great place for a lot of people to start their careers,” Barry said. “But it’s a great way to get a taste of what the job market is.”

Here in Ohio, state officials place the unemployment rate at 4.7 per cent in January. Higher than the national average.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s