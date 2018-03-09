Butler Twp. Police ask for help finding theft suspect

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Butler Township are asking for your help identifying a theft suspect.

Police say the theft happened at the Walmart off Miller Lane on February 12.

The unidentified man in the photo stole a cell phone and, according to police, Detectives have exhausted their leads in this case.

If you recognize this man or know where he can be found you are urged to call the Butler Township Police Department at 937-890-2671 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP (7867).