First Four Tournament to contribute millions to the economy

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Local officials say the up-coming First Four tournament will provide a big boost to the local economy.

Director of Marketing & Communications at the Dayton Convention & Visitors Bureau, Beverly Rose said it will contribute more than four million dollars as more people visit hotels, restaurants, and other local businesses.

“It brings people into our restaurants, into our hotels, out to watch the games with friends and family. So it’s just a fabulous event for the community,” Rose said.

“This is definitely one of the largest events that we host in our community. It adds approximately four and a half million dollars of economic impact for the greater Dayton area and beyond that it has so many intangible benefits in terms of the exposure that it brings to Dayton, nation wide.”

Rose says in addition to the big economic boost, the event also provides great exposure for the city.

“It’s a fabulous opportunity for our community to get a lot of national attention because all eyes are on Dayton as the tournament kicks off,” Rose said.

A local restaurant I spoke to said they’re looking forward to it.

Juanita-Michelle Darden-Jones of 3rd Perk Coffee House & Wine Bar says she’s even got some specials lined up, hoping to attract visitors, and extra staff will be on hand.

“Big boost for the business,” Darden-Jones said. ” We’re excited about great revenue, big sales, and a lot of people coming in learning about 3rd Perk.”

She added: “We’re are looking to have a very busy weekend… We’ll have a couple people come in so we can help get the visitors in and out in a timely fashion… And we’re welcoming all to come in and get a little Dayton love. ”

Dayton has signed on to host the First Four tournament through 2022.