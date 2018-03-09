Focus group to provide insight as Good Samaritan Hospital closes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One health group is looking at how it can better serve the community.

The Five Rivers Health Centers is conducting a focus group to see and hear about the community’s needs after the announcement of Good Samaritan Hospital closing.

READ MORE: Good Samaritan to close by end of 2018

Each focus group session will include a meal and gift card and participants will have a chance to win another gift card in a drawing.

The focus groups will take place at the Five Rivers Family Health Center on three separate dates:

Monday, March 19 at 5:30 p.m. (RSVP by March 14)

Tuesday, March 20 at noon (RSVP by March 16)

Friday, March 23 at 5:30 p.m. (RSVP by March 19)

For more information about this event and how to register, click here.