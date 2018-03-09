Focus group to provide insight as Good Samaritan Hospital closes

By Published: Updated:
Five Rivers Health Centers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One health group is looking at how it can better serve the community.

The Five Rivers Health Centers is conducting a focus group to see and hear about the community’s needs after the announcement of Good Samaritan Hospital closing.

READ MORE: Good Samaritan to close by end of 2018

Each focus group session will include a meal and gift card and participants will have a chance to win another gift card in a drawing.

The focus groups will take place at the Five Rivers Family Health Center on three separate dates:

  • Monday, March 19 at 5:30 p.m. (RSVP by March 14)
  • Tuesday, March 20 at noon (RSVP by March 16)
  • Friday, March 23 at 5:30 p.m. (RSVP by March 19)

For more information about this event and how to register, click here.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s