Man arrested in connection to fatal Fairborn hotel shooting

By Published: Updated:

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – We’re following breaking news as the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says a man is now under arrest in connection with the hotel employee who was shot and killed this week.

READ MORE: Victim identified in deadly Fairborn motel shooting

The man was arrested in Harrison Township Friday afternoon and the victim who was identified as 29-year-old Andrew Day was found behind the lobby counter at the Fairborn Hampton Inn with a gunshot wound Wednesday night.

The man is being held at the Fairborn City Jail.

2 NEWS is following this story and we will keep you updated with the latest information as it is available.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s