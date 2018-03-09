Man arrested in connection to fatal Fairborn hotel shooting

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – We’re following breaking news as the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says a man is now under arrest in connection with the hotel employee who was shot and killed this week.

The man was arrested in Harrison Township Friday afternoon and the victim who was identified as 29-year-old Andrew Day was found behind the lobby counter at the Fairborn Hampton Inn with a gunshot wound Wednesday night.

The man is being held at the Fairborn City Jail.

2 NEWS is following this story and we will keep you updated with the latest information as it is available.