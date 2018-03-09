Miami Valley Applebee’s restaurants impacted by payment card data breach

KANSAS CITY, MO (WDTN) — Applebee’s restaurants across the country were impacted by a data breach, including several in the Miami Valley.

According to RMH Franchise, it learned in February of a data incident involving an unauthorized software placed on the point-of-sale system at its Applebee’s franchises that could have exposed guests’ credit card information at more than 100 restaurants across the country.

Restaurants in Dayton, Kettering, Middletown, Sidney, Springboro, Springfield, Troy and Xenia have been affected. Several restaurants in Cincinnati, Columbus and around Ohio have also bee affected.

RMH stated that the software was designed to capture payment card information and may have affected a limited number of purchases made at the locations across the country. Some of the information possible exposed includes names, credit or debit card numbers, expiration dates and card verification codes processed during limited time periods.

While the exact dates of the data breaches vary by location, payments made online or using self-pay tabletop devices were not affected by the incident.

After learning of the data breach RMH states that it hired third-party cybersecurity experts to assist with the investigation, and notified law enforcement about the incident.

“RMH is pleased to report that the incident has been contained and guests may use their cards with confidence at the RMH Applebee’s locations that were affected by this incident,” the company stated in a release.

For more information about the data breach and what you can do to protect yourself, click here: RMH Franchise