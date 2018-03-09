New hotel trends

(NBC NEWS) – Millions of Americans will be traveling for spring break vacations over the coming weeks.
Hotels are starting to use technology to make your stay even better.
2 NEWS Today Anchor John Seibel has some tips to save time and money.
(NBC NEWS) – Millions of Americans will be traveling for spring break vacations over the coming weeks.
Hotels are starting to use technology to make your stay even better.
2 NEWS Today Anchor John Seibel has some tips to save time and money.
WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.
Advertisement