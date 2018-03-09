Officer calls for assistance after crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A police officer called for assistance after a two-vehicle crash in Dayton early Friday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Catalpa Drive and W. Hillcrest Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Police say one vehicle was going east on Hillcrest and the other was going south on Catalpa when they collided at the intersection.

The officer witnessed the crash and called for help when the driver of one of the vehicles tried to run away from the scene of the crash.

People in both vehicles suffered minor injuries. One person was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

The man who tried to run away was taken into custody. Police say they’re not sure why the man tried to run away.

Police say officers weren’t following either vehicle involved in the crash prior to the accident.

Officers say they’re not sure who is at fault for the crash.

The cause is under investigation.

Catalpa Drive Crash View as list View as gallery Open Gallery An officer called for assistance after a 2-vehicle crash at the intersection of Catalpa Drive and W. Hillcrest Ave. in Dayton (Photo: Bear Everett) An officer called for assistance after a 2-vehicle crash at the intersection of Catalpa Drive and W. Hillcrest Ave. in Dayton (Photo: Bear Everett) An officer called for assistance after a 2-vehicle crash at the intersection of Catalpa Drive and W. Hillcrest Ave. in Dayton (Photo: Bear Everett) An officer called for assistance after a 2-vehicle crash at the intersection of Catalpa Drive and W. Hillcrest Ave. in Dayton (Photo: Bear Everett) An officer called for assistance after a 2-vehicle crash at the intersection of Catalpa Drive and W. Hillcrest Ave. in Dayton (Photo: Bear Everett) An officer called for assistance after a 2-vehicle crash at the intersection of Catalpa Drive and W. Hillcrest Ave. in Dayton (Photo: Bear Everett) An officer called for assistance after a 2-vehicle crash at the intersection of Catalpa Drive and W. Hillcrest Ave. in Dayton (Photo: Bear Everett) An officer called for assistance after a 2-vehicle crash at the intersection of Catalpa Drive and W. Hillcrest Ave. in Dayton (Photo: Bear Everett) An officer called for assistance after a 2-vehicle crash at the intersection of Catalpa Drive and W. Hillcrest Ave. in Dayton (Photo: Bear Everett) An officer called for assistance after a 2-vehicle crash at the intersection of Catalpa Drive and W. Hillcrest Ave. in Dayton (Photo: Bear Everett)

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.