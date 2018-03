SILVERCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A pedestrian was struck by a passing vehicle while on Route 35 near Old Route 35 in Greene County.

Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the incident at 8:45 p.m. They say the victim was at their disabled vehicle when it happened.

Medics have taken the victim to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown.

