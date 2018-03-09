Police: Subject looks for unlocked cars in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Police ask for your help to identify this subject who tries to look for unlocked cars.

The Huber Heights Police Department posted this video on its Facebook page and said this was in the Carriage Trails area.

In the surveillance video, you can see the subject trying to get inside of a vehicle.

Police remind everyone to lock their car doors and take out valuable items from their cars.

We’re working to learn more about when this incident happened.

If you have any information about this incident, you are encouraged to call the Huber Heights Police Department at 233-1565.