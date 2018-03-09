Police: Subject looks for unlocked cars in Huber Heights

By Published: Updated:
Photo from the Huber Heights surveillance video on their Facebook Page

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Police ask for your help to identify this subject who tries to look for unlocked cars.

The Huber Heights Police Department posted this video on its Facebook page and said this was in the Carriage Trails area.

In the surveillance video, you can see the subject trying to get inside of a vehicle.

Police remind everyone to lock their car doors and take out valuable items from their cars.

We’re working to learn more about when this incident happened.

If you have any information about this incident, you are encouraged to call the Huber Heights Police Department at 233-1565.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s