Toys R Us makes plans to close 180 stores

John W. Schoen an Lauren Thomas CNBC Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017, file photo, shoppers walk into a Toys R Us store, in San Antonio. Toys R Us says it will be closing some U.S. stores and converting others to cobranded locations as it continues to deal with its financial restructuring following its bankruptcy filing. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Toys R Us is planning to close roughly 180 stores across the country, or about one-fifth of its U.S. store fleet, in a bid to restructure the company and emerge from bankruptcy protection.

The Toys R Us store on 2661 Miamisburg-Centerville Road is one of the stores on the radar.

The locations set to close, which include Babies R Us, range from cities in New York and New Jersey to California.

Closures are set to begin in early February and run through mid-April of this year, management said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Toys R Us is planning to co-brand some of its other stores to include both Toys R Us and Babies R Us, the company said, as it also invests in revamping the retailer’s loyalty program and improving the online shopping experience.

Toys R Us has struggled as other big-box retailers such as Walmart and Target take a greater share of the toy market, and online behemoth Amazon is eating up more sales.

In filing for bankruptcy protection ahead of the 2017 holiday season, Toys R Us said it wasn’t planning on closing any stores at the time and instead hoped to open more smaller locations across the country.

But a weaker-than-expected holiday season forced Toys R Us to rethink its strategy, and the chain plans to move ahead with these closures once they’re approved by the court.

