Veteran worries about length of hostage standoff

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (AP)-   An Army veteran says he has sent out alerts for residents of the largest veterans home in the U.S. to stay in place after a gunman took three people hostage.

Bob Sloan says he was working at the California facility’s resident-run TV station when a co-worker came in Friday morning and said he had just heard four gunshots coming from the nearby Pathway Home, a privately run program for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder on the grounds.

Sloan, a retired police officer, says residents are getting concerned because the situation has been going on so long.

He says he can see officers with “long-barrel assault-type weapons” crouching around the building and some taking cover behind trees.

Sloan says he sent out a red banner on in-house TV that read, “Emergency notice. This is an active situation, ongoing.”

