White nationalist’s lawsuit against university set for trial

CINCINNATI (AP) — A lawsuit supporting white nationalist Richard Spencer’s campus tour efforts that was filed against the University of Cincinnati has been set for trial next year.

A federal judge in Cincinnati on Thursday scheduled March 18, 2019, for a jury trial in the lawsuit over a security fee.

Spencer advocates a white “ethno-state” and espouses anti-Semitic and anti-immigrant beliefs.

The University of Cincinnati last October agreed to allow Spencer to speak on campus. At the time, UC’s board of trustees publicly condemned hate while citing the fundamental right to free speech at a public university.

An attorney for Spencer’s campus tour efforts filed the lawsuit this past January after the school demanded a nearly $11,000 security fee. The school later said that amount was a “mere fraction” of its expected costs.