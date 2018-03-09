Woman charged after hurling hot pizza at shop owner

DELTONA, FL (WESH) Giuseppine Frigolino and her 13-year-old son were behind the counter when an irate customer hurled a pizza, hot out of the oven, at her.

“Food is supposed to make somebody happy, not miserable and I tried to fix the problem and worst case scenario, I would have made her a new pizza” said Frigolino, who has owned I Love New York Pizza for fifteen years.

Investigators say the suspect, 61-year-old Leslie Vermilio ordered two pizzas and got one without the proper toppings. The owner says she apologized, put fresh toppings on it, put it back in the oven and gave it to Vermilio who then allegedly started using foul language, then opened the box and tossed it.

Frigolino said ricotta cheese briefly burned her arms, while toppings were on her face and in her hair.

The suspect has been charged with battery for the incident and has since been bonded out of jail.

