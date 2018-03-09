Woman pleads guilty in connection to babysitter’s death

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Friday kara Parisi-King has been found guilty in connection to the shooting death of 20-year-old Taylor Brandenburg.

Twenty-seven-year-old Parisi-King pled guilty to one count complicity to commit murder and all other charges are pending.

Parisi-King is scheduled to be sentenced March 27.

According to a press release from the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Parisi-King and two co-defendants got into a fight at a bar, went to a home with someone from the bar and then a victim was shot by a stray bullet.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted all three defendants April 17.

READ MORE: Dayton man sentenced to prison in babysitter murder case

READ MORE: 1 of 3 arrested in babysitter death pleads guilty