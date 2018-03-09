Workers at local businesses shocked by deadly hotel shooting

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – People who work near the hotel where a man was shot and killed Wednesday night say they’re shocked by the incident.

According to authorities, 29-year-old Andrew Day was shot and killed at the Hampton Inn and Suites on Paramount Place Wednesday night. A suspect was arrested in Harrison Township Friday and is being held in the Fairborn City Jail, police said.

With several shops and restaurants near the hotel, people we spoke with who work in the area said the neighborhood typically stays busy, which is why many were shocked to hear of a deadly shooting at the Hampton Inn and Suites.

“I’ve never had an issue with anybody approaching us,” said Kelly Michael, who works at an athletic clothing store nearby. “I’ve never felt unsafe.”

Michael said her shop already takes precautions to protect employees.

“We never let a girl close by herself when we’re working here,” she said. “But I feel like it’s pretty general safety. We lock the doors at night. We have alarm systems.”

People we spoke with who work in the area said they often see police patrolling the neighborhood.

Mark Channels, who works as a barber near the hotel, said that’s one reason why he believes the area is still safe.

“I see them going up and down Colonel Glenn [Highway] all the time,” Channels said. “Even at night, we have cops in the parking lot all the time, especially with the bar right here. So it seems like a pretty secure area.”

Although police have made an arrest, some workers in the area said they’re going to be a bit more cautious.

“I’ve always never had any issues,” Michael said. “Even if I wanted to walk from here over to Wright State at night, I would never feel insecure about that. But now, I don’t know if I’ll do that. I’d rather drive.”