Businesses, basketball fans preparing for First Four

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With the NCAA tournament’s First Four just days away from arriving in the Miami Valley, businesses near the University of Dayton Arena are preparing for big crowds.

Once the tournament starts in town, businesses along and near Brown Street are expected to get busier.

“It’s pretty crazy,” said Robert Scott, a longtime University of Dayton basketball fan. “The townies even come down here along with the students.”

Scott said he has tickets First Four once again this year.

“It is pretty intense, and it shows the whole country what kind of knowledgeable basketball fans Dayton people truly are,” he said.

But it’s not just the spectators that the tournament brings to the neighborhood. Hickory Bar-B-Q co-owner Gary Fisher said he also sees visitors from teams traveling to the area.

“It’s a big deal for us because the local businesses – they get all the teams in, all the players’ families,” Fisher said.

Business at his restaurant goes up about 25 percent during First Four, he said, adding that his staff is getting ready to be busy.

“We usually order extra food for the few days that the tournament’s in town,” Fisher said.

Fans and business owners we spoke with agree they’re happy to host part of the NCAA tournament in the Gem City.

“It’s good for the community, puts Dayton on the map,” Scott said. “Everybody around the country will see Dayton, Ohio, UD Arena.”

The First Four games are being held Tuesday and Wednesday.

