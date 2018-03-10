Chilly today, but we spring forward one hour tonight

By Published:

Tonight we spring forward and move our clocks ahead by one hour to embrace Daylight Saving Time.  Today, high pressure will give us cool conditions and plenty of sunshine today.  However, just south of the Ohio river, a storm system brought snow overnight and roads may be slick in Kentucky.  Fortunately the high protected us from this system.

TODAY:  Partly to mostly sunny and chilly.  High 42

TONIGHT:  Some high clouds and cold.  Low 25

SUNDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy.   Continued cold. High 42

A dry weekend is expected with temperatures running slightly below normal.  More cold air returns early next week along with the chance of more snow showers.

