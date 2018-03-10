Local events helps residents prepare tax returns

By Published: Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s tax season and the city of Dayton is helping residents prepare their tax returns, free of charge.

It happened at the Montgomery County Job Center, Saturday afternoon.

The service is designed to help taxpayers take advantage of the federal Earned Income Tax Credit for working families, as well as the Child Tax Credit.

Organizers say getting the most out of those returns takes a group effort.

For more information on the tax credits, eligibility, and more, call 937-913-2000.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s