Local events helps residents prepare tax returns

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s tax season and the city of Dayton is helping residents prepare their tax returns, free of charge.

It happened at the Montgomery County Job Center, Saturday afternoon.

The service is designed to help taxpayers take advantage of the federal Earned Income Tax Credit for working families, as well as the Child Tax Credit.

Organizers say getting the most out of those returns takes a group effort.

For more information on the tax credits, eligibility, and more, call 937-913-2000.