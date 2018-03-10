OSP investigates trooper-involved crash on I-270 in Columbus

NBC4 Staff Published:
An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was injured after a semi-truck hit his cruiser on I-270 east on the north side. (WCMH photo/Alex Smith)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Interstate 270 east has reopened on the north side after an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was injured when his cruiser hit a semi-truck.

It happened around 3am Saturday on I-270 east between U.S. 23 and Interstate 71.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Trooper Jimmy Estle, 30, of the Springfield Post of OSP, was driving his cruiser east on I-270 when his cruiser struck the rear-end of a semi-tractor with a trailer. The cruiser then struck the inside wall of the median. Trooper Estle was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the semi-truck, identified as Edgar Fannin, 48, of Grove City, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

