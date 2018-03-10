Police searching for “bold” purse-snatching suspect

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are on the hunt for a woman who stole another person’s handbag and then used the stolen credit cards at Kroger grocery store.

Oakwood Public Safety Department Chief Alan Hill is calling it a “disturbing and bold act”.

The victim says she was approached by the suspect who asked for directions.

The suspect then forcibly took the victim’s purse from her hands and fled.

Shortly afterwards, the victim’s credit cards were used at Kroger on West Siebenthaler Avenue.

Kroger surveillance video captured three individuals using the stolen credit cards.

Police say they’re looking for a silver 2007 to 2010 Toyota Yaris that is missing the right front hubcap.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the individuals from the surveillance photo to contact the Oakwood Public Safety Department at 298-2122.

The victim was not hurt. The incident remains under investigation.