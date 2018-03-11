Crews prepare UD Arena for First Four

Related Coverage Businesses, basketball fans preparing for First Four

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With the arrival of the NCAA tournament in the Miami Valley fast approaching, crews are preparing the University of Dayton Arena to host the First Four games.

Piece by piece, the University of Dayton Arena is being transformed into the NCAA tournament basketball court.

“A lot of pieces and parts,” said Scott DeBolt, director of UD Arena. “Hopefully they put it together in the right order, but they haven’t failed us yet.”

The NCAA stores the court’s floor over the summer and brings it back to the Gem City every year, DeBolt said.

“It’s about a four-hour process putting in the floor,” he said. “And then we got to bring the rims in and test the rims and set up the rest of the court.”

Putting in the floor involves a crew of about a dozen people, DeBolt said. Another ten to twelve people help put in signage and get the rest of the building ready, he added.

“It’s something that millions and millions of people will see, and it’s just something we take great pride in, but it’s something we do not take for granted,” said Jeff Hoagland, chairman of the First Four Local Operating Committee.

The planning for the event started long before this weekend, DeBolt said. But he said the hard work is well worth it.

“It’s a lot of fun,” DeBolt said. “We’ve already started planning for 2019, so it’s kind of a year-round event. Our staff has been involved in it for so many years. We just really enjoy it, and the community gathers around it.”

The games are set for Tuesday and Wednesday.