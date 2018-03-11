Time has sprung forward; Becoming windy today

Daylight Saving Time has arrived! Time has sprung forward one hour to allow for an extra hour of daylight. Sunshine today will be limited due to clouds and winds will become stronger and gusty this afternoon giving us wind chills in the 20s.

TODAY: Clouds mixed with a little sun, chilly. Becoming windy. High 44

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 25

MONDAY: Clouds mixed with morning sun, chance of late day snow showers, possibly mixed with rain. High 44

More cold air returns early next week along with the chance of more snow showers, especially Tuesday. Temperatures finally warm a little later next week.

