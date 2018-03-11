Women arrested in connection with Oakwood purse snatching

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Two women are in custody in connection with a purse snatching in Oakwood.

According to Oakwood Public Safety Department Chief Alan Hill, Tracee Haney and Katie Brown were arrested just before 10:00 p.m. Saturday after trying to use stolen cards at the Kroger on West Siebenthaler Avenue.

Earlier that afternoon, one of the subjects approached a woman on Schenck Avenue and asked for directions before stealing her purse.

The stolen credit cards that were used at the time of the arrest did not belong to the Oakwood victim.

“This was a senseless crime and I am glad to report the individuals responsible are off the street,” said Hill.



Both women are currently in the Montgomery County Jail. Formal charges are expected to be filed Monday.