FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State is holding a NCAA tournament selection watch party in the Student Union atrium Sunday.

The event begins at 5:00 p.m. and is open to the public.

The Raiders will find out who their first-round tournament opponent will be and where and when the game will be played.

The pep band, and cheer and dance teams will be on hand to celebrate, and the university bookstore will be open for fans to buy championship merchandise