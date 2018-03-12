Alter High School students to hold ‘walk-in’ to honor Parkland victims

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Alter High School said Monday it will hold a “walk-in” to honor the victims of a Florida high school shooting.

The walk-in will take place Wednesday, March 14 at 10:00am in the school gymnasium to honor victims in Parkland, Florida and to protest gun violence.

This walk-in was organized by two current Alter students who were motivated by a prayer service that was held for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, according to school officials.

This act of peaceful protest will occur exactly one month after the shooting in Parkland and will last for 17 minutes, one minute for each of the lives lost.

The school says students will be given the opportunity to speak out against gun violence through prayer and writing letters to representatives in Congress. All students will be responsible for making up any class work that they miss for the walk-in.