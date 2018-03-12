Alter High School students to hold ‘walk-in’ to honor Parkland victims

By Published: Updated:
PARKLAND, FL - FEBRUARY 28: Police officers stand in front of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as students arrive to attend classes for the first time since the shooting that killed 17 people on February 14 at the school on February 28, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. Police arrested 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz for the 17 murders. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Alter High School said Monday it will hold a “walk-in” to honor the victims of a Florida high school shooting.

The walk-in will take place Wednesday, March 14 at 10:00am in the school gymnasium to honor victims in Parkland, Florida and to protest gun violence.

This walk-in was organized by two current Alter students who were motivated by a prayer service that was held for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, according to school officials.

This act of peaceful protest will occur exactly one month after the shooting in Parkland and will last for 17 minutes, one minute for each of the lives lost.

The school says students will be given the opportunity to speak out against gun violence through prayer and writing letters to representatives in Congress. All students will be responsible for making up any class work that they miss for the walk-in.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s