Dayton city workers sponsor school supplies for DPS students

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thanks to generous fundraising, Dayton Public Schools students are restocking their backpacks.

Monday, city employees teamed up with educational non-profit Crayons to Classrooms to distribute school supplies at Wogaman Middle School and Horace Mann Elementary School.

Karl Perkins, the principal at Wogaman Middle School said, “Class work, homework, assignments: those supplies are just needed.”

In January, the city manager challenged workers across all departments to donate money to the organization, which operates a free store for teachers from under-funded schools. Collectively, city workers more than doubled their original goal and raised $12,000. The funding sponsored more than 800 school supply kits, filled with essential items like paper, pencils, erasers and calculators.

“I think it’s just a true demonstration of what public servants are built to do,” said Deputy City Manager Joe Parlette.

Acting superintendent Elizabeth Lolli explained many DPS families struggle to replenish school supplies after they’re lost or run out , which is often the case during the school year.

Lolli said, “When you think about purchasing them a couple of times a year, because students run out of those supplies, it can be very costly.”

Steve Rubenstein, the executive director of Crayons to Classrooms added, “That burden then falls to the teacher, in terms of how to share resources, how to provide the students with those items they need to perform in the classroom.”

Students at Wogaman Middle School were surprised to receive the packages Monday. Seventh grade student Derricka Johnson said she was down to a notebook and several pencils from the supplies she had when the school year started. She hoped the new supplies would tie her over into next year.

“You don’t have to go out and get new stuff (now),” Johnson said. “And because we have new stuff to use, (we don’t have to) use the teacher’s pencils and their erasers and stuff.”

You can learn more about Crayons to Classrooms, including donation and volunteer opportunities, here.