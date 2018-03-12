Dixie Dairy Dreem: ‘Open for business’

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – An ice cream shop in Moraine is open for business for the season.

The Dixie Dairy Dreem was closed in 2015 and 2017 due to fires.

The sign for the store reads:

“We dreemed of this day! Now open for the season”

An employee tells 2 NEWS as of right now the ice cream shop has a limited number of flavors for sale and do not have food to serve yet.

This popular ice cream shop is located in the 4540 block of South Dixie Drive.

