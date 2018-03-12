Easter plants from Stockslagers

We’re only days away from the start of spring and before you know it, it’ll be Easter. If you’re looking to add color around your home for the season, look no further than Stockslager’s.

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Dayton section of WDTN.com are those of individual sponsors and not WDTN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WDTN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Dayton sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.