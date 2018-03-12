Electrical fire damages Dayton home

By Published: Updated:
(WDTN Photo/Fred Taylor)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials say an electrical fire started in the basement of a house and spread to other floors in a two story house in Dayton.

Fire crews were dispatched to the 50 block of Pinehurst Avenue just after 4 p.m. Monday where they were able to contain the fire quickly.

No one was hurt in the fire and everyone made it out safely, according to officials.

Investigators say there is about $10,000.00 worth of damage.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s