Electrical fire damages Dayton home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials say an electrical fire started in the basement of a house and spread to other floors in a two story house in Dayton.

Fire crews were dispatched to the 50 block of Pinehurst Avenue just after 4 p.m. Monday where they were able to contain the fire quickly.

No one was hurt in the fire and everyone made it out safely, according to officials.

Investigators say there is about $10,000.00 worth of damage.

