Man charged in connection to Fairborn hotel shooting

FAIRBORN,Ohio (WDTN) – The man in connection to the deadly Fairborn hotel shooting has been charged.

READ MORE: Man arrested in connection to fatal Fairborn hotel shooting

The Fairborn Public Information Officer tells 2 NEWS Michael Mclendon has been charged with murder, aggravated robbery with a $1,000,000.00 bond.

Officials say an employee at the hotel was shot and killed Wednesday, March 7 at the Hampton Inn off of Paramount Place.

READ MORE: Workers at local businesses shocked by deadly hotel shooting

READ MORE: Victim identified in deadly Fairborn motel shooting

Mclendon is currently being held at the Fairborn City Jail.