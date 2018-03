ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A solider’s special homecoming came as a surprise to his two kids at Northmoore Elementary Monday.

2 NEWS Reporter Jordan Bowen has tonight’s example of What’s Working in the Miami Valley.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.