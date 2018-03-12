OSU looking for participants for video game study

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University is looking for participants for a study on video games and the brain.

According to the Cognitive Communication Science Lab, the study involves looking at brain activity while playing a video game.

Participants will get a functional MRI scan while playing a game for around two hours. Participants will receive $45 in compensation as well as an image of their brain.

You may qualify for this study if you are:

Over the age of 18

Have normal vision, or if you wear contacts

Do not have any metallic implants

Able to attend one 2 hour appointment at The Ohio State University

As of Monday afternoon, registration for the study has closed due to overwhelming interest.