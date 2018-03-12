Police search for man suspected of using fake credit card

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are looking for this man who they say he tried to buy something at a store with a fake credit card.

Police say the man tried to use the fake credit card at the Walgreen’s around 5:20 p.m. on Wayne Avenue January 22, 2018.

If you have any information about this incident please call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP, or toll-free 1-800-637-5735. You may phone in tips to Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day, and callers can remain anonymous. In addition to the hotline, tips can also be submitted online at http://www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com, or through the mobile app “p3 tips.”

