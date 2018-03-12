Police: Woman assaulted, hair cut off in home invasion

Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman told police a man broke into her home, assaulted her and cut most of her hair off.

The incident happened around 3:30 am Monday.

According to a police report on the incident, a woman in the 600 block of Circle Drive told police Monday morning someone knocked on her door and when she opened it, a man she knew punched her in the face and forced his way into her home.

The woman told officers the man punched her several times in the face and stomach. The woman also said the suspect held her down and “cut her hair off with a pair of scissors,” according to a police report on the incident.

A witness told police the man who forced his way in is dating the victim’s daughter.

Nothing was taken from the home and no one has been arrested in this case.

The incident remains under investigation.

 

