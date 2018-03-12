Preventing water damage

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) Spring rains can bring heavy down pours which could lead to water in your basement. But there are some simple steps you can take now to prevent water damage.

Puddles lining parking lots may be a common sight but in your home they can be a real problem.

“When you’re talking about water damage it’s really important when you call in a professional anytime you have more than a puddle of water,” Becky Edgren President and CEO PuroClean.

Becky Edgren with PuroClean says even if it feels dry on the surface, moisture can hide in carpet padding, flooring or even your walls.

The goal is to avoid mold from growing by properly drying the water damaged area. But it takes time and more than just a few fans.

“Fans alone can sometimes do more damage than good if you don’t have proper dehumidification. Dehumidification is very critical. if you don’t have a dehumidifier turn your air conditioner on. It’s kind of a natural dehumidifier but you have to keep it on low and you have to keep it on for several days,” Edgren.

There are a few things you can do in order to prevent water from getting into your home. Make sure your gutters are clear of debris and that they drain away from your home. Also avoid using too much mulch.

“So many times they put too much mulch along the foundation and that causes too much water to leak into the homes,” Edgren explains.

Edgren also suggests to check your sump pump to make sure its functioning properly. And if you have a battery back up make sure to check it to make sure it’s charged and ready to go.

