RTA drives detour for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Saint Patrick’s Day is just around the corner and the Greater Dayton RTA plans to provided services to customers.

Certain roads will be closed for celebrations around the area and the RTA will drive alternate routes beginning Friday, March 16 around 3:00 p.m.

Wayne Avenue will be closed between Fifth Street and Bainbridge Street.

Routes 4 and 12 will deviate onto Fifth And Bainbridge to Wayne Avenue in both directions and then the north and southbound routes will deviate onto Fifth Street, Keowee and Wayne to go around the road closure.

The regular bus route schedules will resume Sunday, March 18.

