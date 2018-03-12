RTA drives detour for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Saint Patrick’s Day is just around the corner and the Greater Dayton RTA plans to provided services to customers.

Certain roads will be closed for celebrations around the area and the RTA will drive alternate routes beginning Friday, March 16 around 3:00 p.m.

Wayne Avenue will be closed between Fifth Street and Bainbridge Street.

Routes 4 and 12 will deviate onto Fifth And Bainbridge to Wayne Avenue in both directions and then the north and southbound routes will deviate onto Fifth Street, Keowee and Wayne to go around the road closure.

The regular bus route schedules will resume Sunday, March 18.

For more information, click here.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s