Snow could make an encore appearance Monday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Now that the clock has moved forward and daylight lasts later into the evening, it only natural for thoughts to turn to spring. But winter weather hasn’t left us yet.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says it will be sunny to start your Monday but clouds will move in for the afternoon and they could bring a late-day rain or snow shower.

Jamie says Monday will be breezy and chilly with high temperatures about eight degrees below normal.

Wind Warnings Wind Speed

The chance of snow continues Tuesday with a low of 26 degrees and snow accumulations less than half an inch.

Wednesday doesn’t improve much with a high of 38 and the chance of a morning flurry.

More Sunday and warmer temperatures are expected Thursday and Friday.

Just hang on for the weekend.