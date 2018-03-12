Snow could make an encore appearance Monday

By Published: Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Now that the clock has moved forward and daylight lasts later into the evening, it only natural for thoughts to turn to spring.  But winter weather hasn’t left us yet.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says it will be sunny to start your Monday but clouds will move in for the afternoon and they could bring a late-day rain or snow shower.

Jamie says Monday will be breezy and chilly with high temperatures about eight degrees below normal.

Wind Warnings
Wind Warnings
Wind Speed
Wind Speed

The chance of snow continues Tuesday with a low of 26 degrees and snow accumulations less than half an inch.

Wednesday doesn’t improve much with a high of 38 and the chance of a morning flurry.

More Sunday and warmer temperatures are expected Thursday and Friday.

Just hang on for the weekend.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s