Springfield employee fired for racially insensitive social media post

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springfield Fire and Rescue Division employee was fired Monday after officials investigated a racially insensitive social media post by this person.

The City of Springfield terminated the person’s employment Monday after the social media post violated the Fire Division’s social media policy.

“Last Tuesday, Mr. Baugh shared a social media post that was determined to be racially insensitive,” Chief Brian Miller, Springfield Fire/Rescue Division said. “Once we learned of the post, we took immediate action, and after investigating, determined that the post was in violation of the Fire Division’s Social Media policy. The City terminated Mr. Baugh’s employment effective March 9, 2018.”

The employee was hired December 6, 2017.

