WATCH: First Four teams arrive in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – For some teams, It’s a quick turnaround. You wrap up conference play, then your fate unravels on TV and you’re on the next plane out of town.

For some teams, the road starts in Dayton.

“It’s very exciting. You have to take into consideration that for some of these teams this is a once and a lifetime experience. We want them to feel like they are truly welcomed and that Dayton is happy they are here. We will cheer them on all the way through,” said Dayton Convention & Visitors Bureau CEO, Jacquelyn Powell.

“Usually when we come to Dayton. They boo us,” said St. Bonaventure Head Coach Mark Schmidt.

The Flyers are the last thing the Bonnie’s have to worry about. However, Coach Schmidt says his past experience in Dayton will hopefully pay off.

“We’ve played here. We are comfortable here. We probably have the advantage over UCLA. But we are excited and looking forward to playing,” said Schmidt.