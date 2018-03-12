What to watch tonight from the 2018 Paralympics: Team USA looks to stay hot in Alpine, biathlon, sled hockey

Four Americans, including double gold medalist Kendall Gretsch, have a chance to win their third medals of the 2018 Games, and the U.S. sled hockey team closes out group play with a game against the host nation. Here’s what’s on tap for tonight at the Paralympics.

Watch on TV

12:00 p.m. ET

NBCSN: Sled hockey, Wheelchair curling

STREAM NBCSN LIVE

9:00 p.m. ET

NBCSN: Para biathlon, Para Alpine skiing and sled hockey

STREAM NBCSN LIVE

Sled Hockey

11:00 p.m. ET

USA vs. South Korea (Prelim)

Watch on NBCSN or STREAM LIVE

Team USA closes out their 2018 Paralympic preliminary round play against host nation South Korea in a battle of unbeaten teams. Both squads have already qualified for the semifinals, but seeding is still on the line.

The U.S. won their first two games by identical 10-0 scores, and Brody Roybal scored a hat trick in both games.

Para Alpine Skiing

8:30 p.m. ET

Men’s and women’s combined (Super-G)

Watch on NBCSN or STREAM LIVE

The mastery of two different styles of skiing are required tonight at the Paralympic Alpine home of Jeongseon. The men’s and women’s combined events each kick off with a single run of the super-G followed by one run of slalom to determine who leaves with the hardware.

Team USA returns to the Paralympics with two combined bronze medalists, Danelle Umstead (visually impaired) and Stephanie Jallen (standing). American skier Andrew Kurka, who already has downhill gold and super-G silver, will be seeking his third medal of the 2018 Games.

Para Biathlon

9:00 p.m. ET

Men’s 12.5km & women’s 10km (Sitting)

Watch on NBCSN or STREAM LIVE

11:30 p.m. ET

Men’s 12.5km & women’s 10km (Standing)

Watch on NBCSN or STREAM LIVE

In men’s para biathlon, Team USA’s Dan Cnossen will be attempting to win his third medal of the 2018 Paralympics. Cnossen, a former Navy SEAL lieutenant commander, has already won biathlon gold and cross-country silver in PyeongChang. Lt. Cmdr. Cnossen, a double amputee, will race in the sitting event.

Four years ago in Sochi, Russia dominated nearly every discipline in women’s para biathlon, winning 15 of the 27 medals. Russia was banned from attending these Paralympic Games in PyeongChang after officials deemed their recovery from the Russian Olympic doping scandal as insufficient. Look for the second most dominant para biathlon nation from 2014, Ukraine, to be a factor. In the sitting class, U.S. stars Kendall Gretsch and Oksana Masters could both add a third medal to their collections.

Live competition from the 2018 PyeongChang Paralympic Games continues through the early morning on NBCOlympics.com.

Wheelchair Curling

1:35 a.m. ET

USA vs. China (Round-Robin)

STREAM LIVE

6:35 a.m. ET

Canada vs. USA (Round-Robin)

STREAM LIVE

Through the first five matches of round-robin play, the U.S. has a record of 1-4. They’ll have a difficult matchup with China, who currently sits atop the standings as the only unbeaten team.

Para Alpine Skiing

2:00 a.m. ET

Men’s and women’s combined (Slalom)

STREAM LIVE

Medals will be awarded in PyeongChang as the men’s and women’s Alpine combined event concludes with a single slalom run.

Sled Hockey

2:30 a.m. ET

Norway vs. Sweden (Prelim)

STREAM LIVE

6:00 a.m. ET

Czech Republic vs. Japan (Prelim)

STREAM LIVE

The only sled hockey team to deliver a loss to the U.S. four years ago in Sochi, the Czech Republic plays Japan in their final preliminary matchup in PyeongChang.