The 23rd annual Heart Ball is just over a week away. Hundreds of people will turn out to honor those who have been affected by cardiovascular disease.

The event is Saturday, March 24th at Sinclair’s Ponitz Center starting at 6pm. Get your tickets at DaytonHeartBall.heart.org

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Dayton section of WDTN.com are those of individual sponsors and not WDTN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WDTN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Dayton sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.