Authorities discuss charges in connection to a murder August 2017

By Published: Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Authorities are discussing the charges for six individuals involved in the murder of Robert Caldwell in August 2017.

A grand jury indicted the six individuals with charges Tuesday.

Officials are discussing the charges live and asking for the public’s help for information about the missing boy.

READ MORE: 14-year-old missing boy witnessed his father’s murder

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the location of the 14-year-old boy.

2 NEWS is following this story and we will keep you updated with the latest information as it is available.

